Borno School Seeks Govt’s Intervention On Classrooms, Desks

The principal of Budum Junior Secondary School, Yagana Kachalla, Maiduguri, has appealed to the Borno State government to provide more classrooms and desks in the school to enable students learn in a comfortable evironment.

The headmaster of Budum Primary School equally appealed to the state government to provide an ICT centre and dispensary in the school with about 5,300 pupils. Due to the congestion resulting from the inadequate classrooms at the junior secondary section, some students it on the floor while others overcrowd desks during classes.

The school heads made the appeal yesterday when Vitafoam Nigeria Plc donated a block of four classrooms to the primary school.The principal said since 2021, the school had been lacking desks and classrooms, leading to decongestion, adding that even the storey building the students are using was shaking before the management repaired some parts and the staircase. headtopics.com

She said instead of the maximum of 50 students required in a classroom, 80 to 90 students use a classroom, hence the appeal for upgrade.“We are suffering congestion in the classes, since the school doesn’t have enough space, government can build a mega school like upstairs to accommodate the over 851 students in the Junior secondary school. We need more toilets as more offices,” Kachalla said.

Meanwhile, the state government has commended Vitafoam for considering Borno under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, and building the block of classrooms at the school.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Security has improved by over 85% in Borno StateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

No community is under Boko Haram control in BornoThe Nation Newspaper No community is under Boko Haram control in Borno - Zulum Read more ⮕

No Borno community under Boko Haram controlThe Nation Newspaper No Borno community under Boko Haram control – Zulum Read more ⮕

Marauding elephants invade farmlands in BornoA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Boko Haram: Security has improved in Borno by 85 per cent'To be sincere and candid, the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 per cent. Economic activities are ongoing... Read more ⮕

FG to fight desertification in Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, 8 othersThe Nation Newspaper FG to fight desertification in Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, 8 others - Bukar Read more ⮕