Man Utd Dumped Out Of League Cup By Newcastle, Arsenal Lose At West Ham

But it was Newcastle’s strength in depth that showed as United slumped to an eighth defeat in 15 games in all competitions this season — their worst start to any campaign since 1962/63.Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have had to wait for their chance to shine since signing for the Magpies but the young full-backs played a huge role as Eddie Howe’s side got revenge for defeat at Wembley in February.
Ben White beat Ramsdale to Jarrod Bowen’s dangerous in-swinging corner but could only head into his own net after 16 minutes. “I am responsible for that,” said Arteta. “We’re out of the cup and we wanted to play a very different game.”
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said victory would make a long journey back north on the team bus rather than a flight due to the stormy weather more palatable.Liverpool will host West Ham in the quarter-finals next month.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕