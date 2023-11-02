JUST IN: Peter Obi Reacts to Discovery of Decomposing Corpses in Abia

In a statement on Thursday, Obi said the discovery “reflects how insecure our environment has been” and “unearths how insecurity has continued to ravage many parts of the country, taking innocent lives and killing the economy.”

Obi commended the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, for taking a “bold step” against insecurity in the state. He also recalled facing a similar situation in 2013 as the Governor of Anambra State. “I was accompanying President Goodluck Johnathan to an official engagement outside the country when I received the sad report of about 35 decomposing bodies floating on Ezu River, Anambra,” Obi said.

“I had to leave everything to rush back to the State to attend to the situation and ensure that order was restored in the vicinity. Investigation was immediately commenced, with autopsies conducted, before the Federal Government took over the process and asked the State Government to hands off.”

Obi said that the security of lives and property remains the primary duty of any government and is key to any meaningful development. He, therefore, urged governments at all levels to make more efforts in combating insecurity in the nation.

“We must prioritize security,” Obi said. “We cannot continue to allow our people to live in fear and uncertainty.” While addressing the media earlier in the week, Abia State Governor Alex Otti had said a large number of decomposed and headless bodies as well as skeletons were discovered in the market located at Lokpanta in Umuchieze.“Pull them down” – Wike issues fresh directive on abandoned buildings in Abuja

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Leave Nigeria alone, go back to your village, MOBIN advises Peter ObiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: OAU reacts over arrest of students by EFCCThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: OAU reacts over arrest of students by EFCC

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Atiku, Obi and fellow election deniersThe Nation Newspaper Atiku, Obi and fellow election deniers

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: What Tinubu, Atiku and Obi must do after the Supreme Court judgement, By Rotimi FasanA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Obi flays executive criminal mindedness, seeks parliamentary systemLabour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said change will not come until Nigerians destroy the structure of criminal enterprises established by politicians. He also lamented the purchase of vehicles worth N160 million for each federal lawmaker at a time when “people are suffering”.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Ooni, Obi of Onitsha, Diete-Spiff, Clark, others to honour late Kalabari KingA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕