Miyetti Allah sets up security outfit to help Tinubu’s govt fight criminality

The group has also revealled plans to unveil its quasi-security outfit tasked with removing the bad eggs among them and others involved in criminal activities across the country. The group said it would to assist in providing security support to the mainstream security agencies to stem the rate of kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities bedeviling the country.

Speaking in Lafia, national president of the group, Bello Badejo, said the association aimed at complementing the nation’s conventional security agencies efforts in combating the increasing rate violent crimes allegedly committed by members of the association.

“The quasi-security outfit will comprise 2,140 operatives to assist in fishing out bad eggs in our midst, reduce the consequential allegation on those who were treated unjustly for crimes not committed,” he said.

“The operatives will be selected from within the immediate communities where they reside because doing so, will address the prevalence of security challenges in Nasarawa and some flash points in some states.

“We are, therefore, seeking the support of the government in providing non-kinetic equipment to the outfit, while we intend to extend the programme to Plateau, Kaduna, FCT and other security-prone states to end the menace.”“Nigeria becoming a global powerhouse under Tinubu” – British envoy

