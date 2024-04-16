Human Rights Lawyer Claims Crucial Evidence Ignored in Death Inquest

Femi Falana , human rights lawyer , says the coroner’s inquest into the death of Sylvester Oromoni ignored crucial evidence in the case.The judge affirmed that Oromoni died of sepsis emanating from an infection of the lungs and kidney caused by an ankle injury.The coroner’s verdict also ruled that neither bullying nor chemical poisoning as alleged was responsible for the student’s death.

“The acting director of public prosecution of Lagos State at the material time had recommended that some staff and students be prosecuted for criminal negligence over the bullying of students in the school,” Falana added. Falana expressed concern that, in an attempt to exonerate Dowen College of complicity, the coroner was silent on the “overwhelming evidence of the bullying of the deceased, his sister, and other students” by the five students accused in the case.

