Human Rights Lawyer Questions Ruling on Death of Dowen College Student

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has questioned the ruling of Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, the Coroner who investigated the death of Master Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College , Lekki, Lagos State.In the ruling delivered on Monday, the Coroner Lagos exonerated Dowen College and blamed the death of the deceased on the negligence of the family doctor.
“The Acting Director of Public Prosecution of Lagos State at the material time had recommended that some staff and students be prosecuted for criminal negligence over the bullying of students in the school. Four days later, the Acting DPP turned round to say that there was no case to answer without any fresh evidence from the police investigators.
“In an attempt to exonerate Dowen College the coroner was silent on the overwhelming evidence of the bullying of the deceased, his sister, and other students by the same set of students. In particular, the coroner discountenanced the evidence of a student who had testified that he saw the deceased beaten up and subjected to torture by a group of senior students.“In spite of such uncontradicted evidence, the coroner said that the deceased died of natural cause.
