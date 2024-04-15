Human Rights Lawyer Questions Ruling on Death of Dowen College Student

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has questioned the ruling of Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, the Coroner who investigated the death of Master Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College , Lekki, Lagos State.In the ruling delivered on Monday, the Coroner Lagos exonerated Dowen College and blamed the death of the deceased on the negligence of the family doctor.

“The Acting Director of Public Prosecution of Lagos State at the material time had recommended that some staff and students be prosecuted for criminal negligence over the bullying of students in the school. Four days later, the Acting DPP turned round to say that there was no case to answer without any fresh evidence from the police investigators.

“In an attempt to exonerate Dowen College the coroner was silent on the overwhelming evidence of the bullying of the deceased, his sister, and other students by the same set of students. In particular, the coroner discountenanced the evidence of a student who had testified that he saw the deceased beaten up and subjected to torture by a group of senior students.“In spite of such uncontradicted evidence, the coroner said that the deceased died of natural cause.

Human Rights Lawyer Ruling Death Dowen College Student Negligence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coroner clears Dowen College, students of complicity in Oromoni's deathDowen College and its accused student have been cleared of complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a pupil who was allegedly bullied.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner clears Dowen College, indicts parents, doctorsThe Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, inquiring into the cause of death of the late student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni has cleared the school and its students of any wrongdoings.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

BREAKING: Lagos coroner delivers verdict on death of Dowen College student, OromoniSylvester Oromoni died on 30 November 2021. His death was later blamed on alleged bully and poisoning

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Coroner clears Dowen College, accused students of complicity in Oromoni's deathNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Stakeholders want quality education, more enlightenment on human rightsThe National President of Association for Childhood Education Practitioners (ACEP), Hajia lslamiat Oshodi, has emphasised that “Education is a fundamental human right that is important for sustainable development.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Verification of nurses and human rights concerns, By Immanuel Táiyéwò FáwọléThe government should focus on improving the healthcare sector, rather than preventing nurses from pursuing greener pastures elsewhere.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »