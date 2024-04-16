Green Energy International and Lekoil commence training in oil and gas engineering

In compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act, Green Energy International Limited , the operator of Otakikpo marginal field OML 11, Lekoil Oil & Gas Investment Limited in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has commenced the training of several Nigerians in oil and gas engineering . Aimed…

Speaking at the maiden edition held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Fatimah Mohammed Amate, Government Relations Manager at GEIL noted that “The training will be delivered to several Nigerians from across various geo-political zones and participants will be trained in the areas of Piping Engineering, Safety Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Health and Safety at the workplace, Nigerian content awareness, among others.

In his remarks, Dr Lyb Udochu encouraged all participants in the program to take the opportunity offered by the company seriously, adding that “over the years, GEIL has ensured that its core thematic areas are geared towards providing direct social investment programmes to address development deficits through employment, training and retraining, empowerment of women and youths, capacity building and skill acquisition, health outreaches, scholarships and direct community contracts.

