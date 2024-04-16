March 2024 Recorded as Hottest March on Record, According to Copernicus Climate Change Service

Despite directly impacting our communities, health, and livelihoods, climate-related reports usually take a back seat to dominant news beats like politics and business.
Climate Watch aims to ensure you never miss important stories on climate change and actions being taken toward limiting its impact.the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said March 2024 was the hottest March on record. T he organisation said March was also the 10th consecutive month of record-breaking temperatures globally.0.10°C higher than the previous high set in March 2016. Find out moreLast week, a group of older Swiss women won the first-ever climate case in the European court of human rights. The women, mostly in their 70s, said their age and gender made them specifically vulnerable to the effects of climate change, particularly heatwaves.
These extreme weather events can cause heat-related illnesses and pose significant threats to not only human health but also livestock and crop production. Livestock, in particular, are highly susceptible to the adverse effects of heat stress during hot and humid weather conditions. However, several strategies can be implemented to manage heat stress in livestock and reduce mortality rates.
