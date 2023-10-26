How I met Mohbad lifeless in his house after he was injected

He disclosed this while addressing a Lagos Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, on Wednesday. He testified that prior to Mohbad's death, they went for a show at Ikorodu, and on their way back, their Prado SUV was blocked, and he saw Mohbad come down to fight his friend, Primeboy and then he got injured. He also stated that although the wound was a small cut on his hand but by the time they got home at midnight, the hand was already swollen.

Ayobami said that he and other people in the house tried to call Mohbad’s personal nurse, but she said she was not around, so one of their team members called Spending said he had a nurse, and they called the nurse, who came to administer an injection on him. According to Ayobami: “The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

We will keep doing our part on MohBad’s case, says Tonto DikehThe Nation Newspaper We will keep doing our part on MohBad's case, says Tonto Dikeh Read more ⮕

Naira Marley’s enemies killed Mohbad for betraying ex-bossNigerian singer, Portable Omolalomi, has linked the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad to betrayal. Portable alleged that Mohbad was killed by the enemies of Marlian record boss, Naira Marley. Read more ⮕

Naira Marley’s enemies killed Mohbad for betraying former bossControversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has claimed that enemies of Marlian record label boss, Naira Marley killed late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad. Read more ⮕

MohBad died for betraying Naira Marley, says PortableThe Nation Newspaper MohBad died for betraying Naira Marley, says Portable Read more ⮕

Mohbad Killed To Implicate Ex-Boss Naira MarleyControversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has linked the death of singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, Read more ⮕

Mohbad Killed To Implicate Ex-Boss Naira MarleyControversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has linked the death of singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, Read more ⮕