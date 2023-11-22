Governor of Kaduna State Reiterates Commitment to Boost Rural Communities

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has reiterated his administration’s resolve in boosting the socioeconomic life of rural communities through the provision of massive infrastructure, saying that communities like Nok with great historical values are uppermost in his administration’s agenda.

Sani spoke when he flagged off the commencement of Free Medical Outreach at the Primary Health Care Nok which heralds the beginning of the 20th edition of the community’s National Day of prayers and thanksgiving. Speaking through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon Mamman Lagos, Sani commended the people of Nok Community for considering it necessary to gather as a people to seek the face of God and equally offer other humanitarian support in the form of health services which clearly demonstrated their adherence to religious obligations. The governor acknowledged the centrality of Nok Community in the history of Kaduna State, Nigeria, and Sub-Sahara Africa through her rich cultural heritage and famous Nok Terracotta Figurin





