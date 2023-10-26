FCT police arrest suspected robbery, kidnappers’ informant

He said police operatives from the Apo Division mobilised to the scene and apprehended the suspect, who, according to him, is a notorious and wanted armed robber who had broken into many homes within the Apo axis with the gang members presently at large. He said, 'A bag containing gold earrings, a laptop, four wristwatches and other valuables were recovered from the suspect; he is assisting the police in an effort to arrest his accomplices.

' In a related development, according to the Commissioner of Police, a suspected kidnappers’ informant, Mohammed Suleiman, was arrested by his men following credible intelligence information, adding that the suspect had confessed to being an informant and food supplier to kidnappers terrorising Mpape and Byazhin axes in Bwari Area Council.

