Police arraign man for allegedly stealing 33 cows in Lagos

The prosecutor, Insp Bassey Sunday, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from 2019 to 2023 behind the Newcastle Hotel in Anthony Village. Sunday said that the defendant conspired with others to commit the stealing. He said the defendant stole 33 cows belonging to the complainant, Mr Bushura Adebuosu.

”Otunba Bushura went some weeks ago to pick the cows but discovered that the defendant had stolen 33 out of the 50 cows in his care. “He could not give a satisfactory account of the cows. “Disu is a herdsman who used to rear cows for residents of the community,” he said. The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

