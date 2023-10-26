Ezza Effium/Effium Communal crisis: Solider on peace-keeping mission missing

Ebonyi State Government has threatened to declare war against the masterminds of the act involving a missing soldier (names withheld) in the troubled Ezza Effium/Effium community, of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The affected soldier was among a team of security personnel sent to maintain peace in the troubled communities as the area had over the years witnessed lots of deaths and destruction of properties. The present administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has put modalities in place to ensure stability of peace and order in the affected communities.

In a public announcement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, the Governor further threatened that the Committee set up to look into the crisis in the area will be dissolved if the soldier was not found. headtopics.com

According to the announcement: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has received with utmost shock and dismay the report that one of the Soldiers on peace keeping mission at Akparata axis of Effiuim in Ohaukwu Local Government Area has been declared missing.

“To this end, His Excellency the Governor has warned that if the soldier is not found alive before 12 noon Thursday, 26th October, 2023, Government will be left with no option than to declare war against whoever that is involved, be it Effiuim or Ezza Effiuim and those found culpable will never inhabit the community again. headtopics.com

“Also the Governor has warned that the Committee intervening in the crisis will be dissolved if the missing Solder is not found before 12 noon, 26th October, 2023.”Breaking: Proscription, designation of IPOB as terror organisation, unconstitutional – Court

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

‘They’ll meet their waterloo’ — Muyiwa Adejobi condemns police officers extorting money on highwaysNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

I’ve never been this afraid for NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper I've never been this afraid for Nigeria - Mabel Makun Read more ⮕

PDP asks court to void order directing Anyanwu's replacement with Udeh-OkoyeNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints Oyebamiji as NIWA MD, Ukeyima as shippers' council CEONigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

PDP's Amos Yohanna takes Abbo's place, sworn in as Adamawa north senatorNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕