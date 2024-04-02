Court rules that defendant has no case to answer in OPL 245 trial

Ruling on the “no case” submission made by Adoke, Kutigi said the EFCC failed to prove its charges of fraud, bribery and money laundering and ruled that the defendant has no case to answer. The judge said the allegation of illegal tax waivers granted to Shell and Eni was not corroborated by the evidence. On the alleged N300 million bribe said to have been given to Adoke by Aliyu Abubakar, the court ruled that the EFCC did not provide the necessary evidence to prove its case.
Nigeria has now lost virtually all the OPL 245 cases it filed or joined in Italy, the UK and Nigeria. The EFCC conceded that it did not have sufficient evidence to oppose the no case application by Adoke, who was listed as first defendant — although it insisted that Rasky Gbinigie had a case to answer over the alleged forgery of company documents to remove the name of Mohammed Abacha as a director of Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd
