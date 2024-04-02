NECO Ready for 2024 National Common Entrance Examination

The National Examination Council (NECO) says it is ready for the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) slated for April 20, and urged parents of candidates to maintain decorum during the examination. Mr Azeez Sani, the acting director of the Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NCEE, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency.

Sani said that the NCEE organised by NECO for final year pupils in primary school is to create openings for admission into JSS1 in Federal Unity Colleges. He added that “the examination is on April 20 and we are doing everything necessary to ensure a successful conduct

