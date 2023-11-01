BREAKING: Appeal Court Sets Aside Tribunal’s Ruling, Upholds APC’s Joel-Onowakpo’s Election

Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, who delivered the judgement on behalf of the panel, found the five issues in the appeal filed by Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas of merit. The court awarded a cost of N250,000 against Michael Diden, aka Ejele, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Recall that the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Michael Diden, aka Ejele and his party had challenged the victory of the Joel-Onowakpo in the 2023 National Assembly election, asking the tribunal to void the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Joel-Onowakpo as the winner of the 2023 senatorial election.
