JUST IN: Court of Appeal Affirms Victory of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive

The lower court had nullified Waive’s election on the grounds that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to publish his educational qualifications on its portal as required by law. However, the Court of Appeal set aside the lower court’s verdict, ruling that the non-publication of Waive’s qualifications was not a ground for disqualification.
The Court also held that Waive, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored the highest number of valid votes cast in the constituency and affirmed his victory at the polls. In a statement, Waive expressed gratitude to God and his constituents for their support and confidence in him. He also commended the justices of the Court of Appeal for restoring justice and faith in the judiciary.
“I am forever grateful to God Almighty for the privilege to serve my people. I appreciate the entire people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency for their massive support. I commend the Justices of the Court of Appeal for restoring justice and faith in our judiciary by ensuring that an ordinary citizen without money and connections gets fair hearing and judgement,” he said.
Nigeria Headlines
