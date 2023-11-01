Supreme Court postpones hearing on appeal seeking to sack Uzodimma as Imo governor

In the run up to the 2019 Imo governorship election, the APP and its candidate, Mr. Uche Nnadi, along with the PDP, approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking, among other reliefs, the disqualification of Nwosu from contesting the election on the ground that he was nominated by two political parties –AA and APC – contrary to Section 37 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which forbids double-nomination.

PDP and APP won at the High Court and Court of Appeal levels. But the apex court concurred in a December 2019 judgment that Nwosu is guilty of double nomination under two political parties – the APC and AA, a decision which led to the instant appeals.

Specifically, the PDP and APP, in the fresh appeals, are asking the Supreme Court to give effect to its judgment delivered in 2019 disqualifying Nwosu from the election on the grounds of double nomination.

