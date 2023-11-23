Army Officers Kill Inspector During Invasion of Police Headquarters

Army officers in 12 trucks, on Tuesday night, killed an inspector, Jacob Daniel, during invasion of the Police Headquarters in Yola, Adamawa State. Commissioner of Police (CP), Afolabi Babatola, while condemning the attack, urged officers to be careful and guard against attacks on security personnel.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, reads: “The CP strongly condemned the recent conflict between Police and Army along Target Junction, Yola North Local Council, that resulted in exchange of fire, brutal attack on the police facility and killing of Inspector Jacob Danie





