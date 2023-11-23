Truck drivers defy governor's order, cause gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expressway

In apparent defiance to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vacation order, truck drivers have practically shut down Oshodi-Apapa expressway, causing untold pains to motorists and residents. Following the Lagos State zero tolerance on indiscriminate parking by truck drivers in Apapa axis, sanity returned. However, the free-flow of traffic has disappeared along Oshodi-Apapa expressway, inward port access roads, in the last three days.
Between Second Rainbow and Mile 2, there was a tight gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, yesterday, contrary to the governor’s directive. Also, most heavy-duty vehicle drivers have relocated to some inner roads like Kirikiri Avenue, parking indiscriminately along the road. The Special Joint Traffic Team, recently established to manage the traffic on the directive of Governor Sanwo-Olu, as well as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, as of 5 pm, yesterday, were nowhere to be found. Efforts to get the reaction of Mr
