Germany to help fight terrorism in Sahel, support Nigerian police, army

Scholz said this via a tweet on his X account on Sunday following his official visit to President Bola Tinubu.In his tweet, the German leader said his country will also support the Nigerian police and army in their efforts to end terrorism in the country.

“The threat from terrorist groups in the Sahel is growing. We are supporting the Nigerian police and military in their effort to stabilize the area. Together, President Tinubu @officialABATHe also said Germany will partner with Nigeria in the production of hydrogen to generate energy in the future.

“We are also committed to joint initiatives with Nigeria when it comes to hydrogen. Together we are driving forward future production and use, because hydrogen is the energy source of the future, we will need a lot – for our economy and the energy transition,” he added. headtopics.com

