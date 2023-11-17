APC Chairman Hails Appeal Court Judgment on Kano Governorship Election

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC , Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has hailed the judgment of the Appeal Court affirming the victory of his party’s candidate in the last governorship election in Kano state, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, saying democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists at his Abuja residence on Friday, Ganduje thankes the judiciary “for providing good administration of justice despite all the distractions that took place since the beginning of case”. He said; “We have to thank the judiciary. There is no doubt this is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for APC and a victory for Kano state. “This is an indication that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. Democracy we can say is matured in Nigeria. We have to thank all those stakeholders even the political parties, even the NNPP that took us to the Appeal Court. “We have to thank them because they are part of the process of democracy. There is no doubt that after the election you get to litigations. And the result is always determined by the judiciar





