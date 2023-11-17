Veteran Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku Seeks Assistance Amidst Unemployment

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku , has beg Nigeria 's for assistance, as he has been without job for a long while now. In response to a widely circulated video showcasing him working as a fuel attendant at a Delta State gas station, the actor expressed the challenges he faces despite his respected status in the industry. In the circulating video on social media , Anuku made a heartfelt appeal to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his loyal fans for assistance.

Despite being a legendary figure with significant contributions to the country, Anuku emphasized his extended period of unemployment, stating, 'I have worked for this country' He continued, 'I have attained the height of being a legend. But I’ve had no job for, God knows, how many years





