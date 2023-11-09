Abia State Governor Begins Payment of Judiciary Workers' Salary Arrears

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has started paying eight years' salary arrears of judiciary workers . The workers had been owed since January 2015 and had gone on an indefinite strike. They demanded the confirmation of Lilian Abai as the chief judge , judicial autonomy , and payment of arrears and leave allowances .





