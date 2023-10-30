Tension as inspection of private schools begins tomorrow in Abia

In a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche-Eme-Uche, the state government threatened to sanction any school that failed to adhere to the directive or refused to cooperate with government inspectors. “Abia State Ministry of Education will embark on inspection and evaluation of private schools in the State starting from Tuesday 31st October, 2023.

“Note that any school that fails to adhere to this directive or cooperate with the inspectors will face government sanctions. Please be properly guided,' the statement read. DAILY POST gathered that some private schools, especially pre-nursery, nursery and primary, may fail the ministry's standard tests on the quality of facilities, locations of schools and teacher quality standards.

Why Zamfara governors hid true state of insecurity in stateDespite supporting the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the former senator said things are tough for Nigerians. Read more ⮕

We’ve taken principled stand against insecurity in AbiaGov. Alex Otti of Abia has expressed the resolve of the state government to rid Abia of all forms of crime, because ”no government succeeds in the face of insecurity”. Read more ⮕

Gov Otti begs NDDC to complete projects in AbiaAbia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to urgently complete road and erosion projects it embarked on in the state. Read more ⮕

Otti appeals to NDDC to save Abia from erosion, complete abandoned projectsAbia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to urgently intervene in controlling the erosion menace ravaging parts of the state. The Governor made the call when he received the Managing Director of the NDDC, Sam Ogbuku and some Directors of the Commission in his office. Read more ⮕

Reps Ad-hoc committee briefs Gov Otti on security findings in parts of AbiaThe House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Security at Umunneochi, Abia State, has commended Governor Alex Otti, for the steps he has taken in restoring security and order in Abia. The security measures, the Committee observed, included the recent demolition of criminals' hideouts at the Lokpanta cattle market area of Umunneochi. Read more ⮕

Gunmen behead vigilante operative in AbiaThe police narrated how the killing happened. Read more ⮕