Access ART X Prize Announces Winners of 2023 Edition

Julius Agbaje from Nigeria and Asmaa Jama have been selected as the winners of the Access ART X Prize 2023 edition. They will receive grants and residencies to showcase their artistic talent.

The Access ART X Prize has announced the winners of its 2023 edition , Julius Agbaje from Nigeria and Asmaa Jama representing the African/Diasporan category. They will receive grants and residencies to showcase their artistic talent .

