26.5 Million People in Nigeria to Face Food Crisis, Report Warns

A report by Cadre Harmonise (CH) has alerted that about 26.5 million people in 26 states of Nigeria will face food crisis between June and August 2024. The report stated that the anticipated people include Internally Displaced Persons in Zamfara, Sokoto and Borno States. Mr Isiaq Oloruko-oba, the Parmenent Secretary of the Ministry, noted that such reports paint a gloomy picture of the food and nutrition security facing the country.

He stated that it is critical for decision makers to plan ahead of such danger looming and proffer lasting solutions





