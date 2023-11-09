Controversy and Squabble Surround Mohbad's Reburial

Mohbad’s family seems to be in an unending squabble over his reburial, while other forms of controversy and strings of startling revelations continue to trail the artiste's untimely death. Controversies and startling revelations continue to trail Mohbad’s untimely death, which has also drawn attention to the intricacies and nuances of the Nigerian entertainment industry. The police exhumed his body on 21 September for an autopsy. However, the report is still pending.

While the singer has yet to be reburied, there is an ongoing coroner’s inquest probing into the circumstances of his death. Also, Mohbad’s family seems to be in an unending squabble over his reburial. His mum, in a viral video, claimed that the police had released her son’s body, but the body has yet to be reburied due to resistance from his father. On Wednesday, during the ongoing coroner’s inquest, Mohbad’s brother, Adura Aloba, testified about how Sam Larry, an associate of Naira Marley, assaulted the late singer at Elegushi Beach





