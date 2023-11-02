Women’s Entrepreneur Info Room launched

“The Info Room will be held continuously in the future to inspire women entrepreneurs to gain entrepreneurial knowledge and strengthen their skills in the field,” he said when inaugurating the activity grant presentation ceremony to women’s associations/non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered under Jhewa cum inauguration of the Women’s Entrepreneur Info Room at Wisma Wanita.

Next year, he added, the Info Room will be held in March, June and September, and it is hoped that related agencies can come together to deliver services related to entrepreneurship. “The creation of the Info Room is in line with what I announced on June 12 that Jhewa will create a platform for channelling information related to assistance and facilities to entrepreneurs, especially women, in conjunction with the launch of the D-Ledger system, at Wisma Wanita.

James, who is also Sugut Assemblyman, congratulated the Director of Jhewa, Hajah Haslina Ismail, and the secretarial machinery for organising a ceremony that brought various benefits to all participants.He said the grant presentation is an annual Jhewa programme that benefits the community.

“In order to create a harmonious and responsible society, NGOs have an important role in delivering information to the community.“For the year 2024, applications will open in January 2024. Therefore, all women’s NGOs registered under Jhewa are invited to apply according to the criteria that will be notified by Jhewa later,” he said.

