Winter coming a week late in Beijing as northern China basks in warm weather

The weather in many parts of China had stayed stubbornly warm entering November, with cities in eastern and central provinces such as Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and Henan still logging temperatures above 30C.
As of 2pm (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, more than 600 meteorological stations across China had seen temperatures shatter historical highs for November, according to the official Xinhua news agency.Beijing logged its second-warmest October last month in over 60 years. Temperatures also averaged 3.4C higher than normal in the last 10 days of the month, a record for the same period since 1961.
In coming days, temperatures across northern China are expected to drop sharply. Northeastern cities such as Shenyang, Changchun and Harbin would see a sharp drop of more than 15C. Other cities such as Beijing, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xian and Shijiazhuang will see a sudden decline of 10C to 15C. — Reuters
