Winter coming a week late in Beijing as northern China basks in warm weather

The weather in many parts of China had stayed stubbornly warm entering November, with cities in eastern and central provinces such as Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and Henan still logging temperatures above 30C.

As of 2pm (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, more than 600 meteorological stations across China had seen temperatures shatter historical highs for November, according to the official Xinhua news agency.Beijing logged its second-warmest October last month in over 60 years. Temperatures also averaged 3.4C higher than normal in the last 10 days of the month, a record for the same period since 1961.

In coming days, temperatures across northern China are expected to drop sharply. Northeastern cities such as Shenyang, Changchun and Harbin would see a sharp drop of more than 15C. Other cities such as Beijing, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xian and Shijiazhuang will see a sudden decline of 10C to 15C. — Reuters

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Flags at half-mast in Beijing as China mourns late premierLi Keqiang, who died from a heart attack last week, will be cremated later today.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: China lowers flags to half mast on former premier Li’s cremation dayBEIJING, Nov 2 — China ordered the lowering of the national flag at Tiananmen Square in the heart of the Chinese capital Beijing on Thursday, when the remains of former premier...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Severe pollution in Beijing, nearby areas expected to last until mid-NovemberChina is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that drive climate change.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: China’s smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility dropsBEIJING, Oct 31 — Authorities issued their highest warnings for fog and haze today as smog enveloped major cities in northern China, warning the public that visibility could drop...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Govt source: China’s veteran climate envoy Xie to step down in DecemberBEIJING, Nov 1 — China’s veteran climate change envoy, Xie Zhenhua, is set to retire in December at the end of this year’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai, a government...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sons of Australian jailed in China push for ‘miracle’ releasePrime Minister Anthony Albanese has been urged to raise their father’s plight on his trip to Beijing.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕