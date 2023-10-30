Vivo X100 series to debut soon with new Vario-APO-Sonnar lens for periscope zoom photography

is gearing up to unveil the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in China this November. While official teasers are still awaited, a Vivo executive has offered an early glimpse into the Vivo X100 series. Here is a look at the first details about the X100 lineup.According to Vivo China’s Product Manager, Han Boxiao, a new Zeiss APO lens is set to make its debut, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s extensive history.

For those who don’t know, a Zeiss-certified APO (apochromatic) lens is a type of lens designed to correct chromatic aberration. Chromatic aberration occurs when different colors of light do not converge on the same focal plane, leading to color fringing or blurring in images.

APO lenses are engineered to bring all colors of light to a single point of focus, ensuring sharp and accurate color reproduction in photographs. This technology is especially valuable in lenses used for high-quality and professional photography, where color accuracy and image clarity are of utmost importance., and 120W charging. The X100 Pro+, which will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is expected to launch in theVivo T2 4G with 6. headtopics.com

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.