SHARGE Flow Power Bank (Pink) Malaysia release - 10000mAh battery life available at RM269 from 1 November onwards

If you are looking for a new power bank, this device might be the one. Today, SHARGE announced the release of the Pink SHARGE Flow Power Bank. That said, what should you know about it?

For your information, the new power bank sports a semi-transparent pink exterior design and weighs 200g. That makes the device lightweight and travel friendly. Besides that, the device also houses a 10000mAh battery life and can charge smartphones multiple times.

If you are interested, the power bank will be available from 12 AM, 1 November 2023 onwards. This device will be available exclusively at Lazada Flagship Store, Shopee Official Store and TikTok Shop. Plus, it will cost you RM269. headtopics.com

