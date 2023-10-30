(Video) Customers Seen Panicking As Megah Rise Mall's Ceiling Collapses

It's absolutely terrifying when you're expecting an entire building is going to collapse on you. There was a previous case where a Cheras shopping centre's ceiling suddenly collapsed, destroying three stores in the process.

the car porch in front of Megah Rise Mall's entrance in Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya, collapsed due to a terrifying storm happening outside.A customer posted a video of the ceiling collapsing in real time on Facebook that has since gone viral. In her original post, the incident occurred at around 2:57pm. Others have also posted the same incident from different perspectives.

It was said that, unfortunately, 3 individuals suffered minor injuries from the incident and have received necessary medical attention. ' Our thoughts are with those affected by today's incident. We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities to manage the situation as swiftly as possible,' the management wrote. Megah Rise Mall also apologised for the incident and said that they would be conducting a comprehensive structural assessment to further ensure customers' safety. headtopics.com

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported that day. We hope that the victims will make a full recovery and that the mall will improve on their building structure. Read the full statement below:

No toy guns seen at Chinese school’s Palestinian solidarity programmeSJKC Chong Kuang’s Muslim students also held solat hajat prayers, says a school staffer. Read more ⮕

Top China beermaker shares drop after employee caught urinating in brewery tankTSINGTAO, a leading Chinese beer manufacturer, has seen its stock price plummet after a video of an employee leaking into a tank at one of its breweri... Read more ⮕

Education Ministry launches probe into viral videoPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

(Video) CEO George Ang Explains Why A&W Outlet In PJ Is Still StandingA few years ago, old and new patrons of the iconic A&W outlet in Petaling Jaya were devastated to hear it would soon be closing down. However, it has been Read more ⮕

Kenapa hanya tular rakaman video Wan Rosdy tersasul sebut ‘Palestin hancur’?Kenapa hanya tular rakaman video Wan Rosdy tersasul sebut 'Palestin hancur'? - Fadzli Read more ⮕

Queen Melts Hearts After Video Of Her Hugging Her Brother, The Sultan of Johor Goes ViralThe current queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also there and waiting anxiously outside the room when the meeting was happening. This moment Read more ⮕