(Video) Johor Prince TMJ Certain PM Anwar Ibrahim Will Have 'A Tough Time' With His Father As Agong

Just last week, it was revealed that Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar had been selected as Malaysia's 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. The news delighted many, however, others were curious as to what changes would be in store for the country under the new Agong.

Well, Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Idris ibni Sultan Ibrahim recently took to local podcast Keluar Sekejap to share his thoughts on the issue. But, during the podcast, TMJ made a very interesting claim, opining that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be facing a challenge, working with his dad.The podcast Keluar Sekejap hosted by Khairy Jamaluddin (KJ) and Shahril Hamdan has breached many different topics pertaining to the country, politics obviously being a staple.

KJ brought up that after the news was announced, plenty of comments claimed they would soon be under the rule of a 'stern', 'strict', and 'firm' Agong. '(Your Royal Highness) knows Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, not only as a ruler, or as a Sultan, but as a dad. What kind of Agong do you think he will be?' he asked. TMJ did not hesitate as he firmly replied, 'No nonsense. That is him. headtopics.com

He clarified that while the Johor ruler was very understanding, he was also noticeably stern. 'When it comes to the (nation's) best interest, I don't think he will budge,' TMJ stated, emphasizing on his father's principles to do what is best for the country. He also agreed with KJ that his father would be taking on a more 'hands-on' role as an Agong.

The Crown Prince also shared that his father's minute attention to detail and knowledge of various fields would be an immense benefit in his ruling. '(He) knows everything. You cannot lie to him, you cannot cheat him. He knows everything, exactly,' TMJ added. 'Also, he knows the system very, very well. So, I think that is where, I know that, he has his own agenda there.' headtopics.com

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populisAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populis - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusanAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan - TMJ Read more ⮕

TMJ: Welfare of rakyat to be top priority of Sultan Ibrahim's reignGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas, tak boleh jaga hati semua, kata TMJFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Tough Times Ahead for PMX Under Sultan Johor's Reign as Next King, Says TMJLast Friday (October 27), Sultan Johor was appointed as the next King, which will be effective 31st January 2024. Based on what TMJ had to say, do you think Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕