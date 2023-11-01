Unlike Pfizer, Moderna can meet 2023 Covid forecast, analysts say

A sign marks the headquarters of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine maker Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 28, 2022. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Nov 1 — Moderna should hit the lower end of its sales target for this year as it only needs to tap a small portion of the private market with its Covid vaccine to reach that goal, according to industry analysts.
Around 20 million people need to be vaccinated with Moderna’s updated Covid-19 vaccine for the company to reach US$2 billion (RM9.5 billion) in 2023 sales from the private market, a figure four analysts told Reuters was achievable.
The company has said it expects total US Covid vaccine demand to be as much as 100 million doses in the fall season. Moderna forecast US$6 billion to US$8 billion for sales of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2023, US$2 billion to US$4 billion of which is expected to come from the commercial market. Previously signed government contracts would account for the rest.That forecast was called into question last month, when Pfizer lowered its full-year outlook for sales of its Covid-19 shot by about US$2 billion due to lower-than-expected vaccination rates.
Moderna reports third-quarter results on Thursday, two days after Pfizer posted its first quarterly loss since 2019 due to a large charge to account for the US government returning millions of doses of its Covid-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, as well as inventory of its Covid vaccine Comirnaty.Its research and development (R&D) costs ballooned 62 per cent to US$1.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕