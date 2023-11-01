No plans to get the ringgit, says Steven Sim

He said that the domestic economy is currently better equipped to face the volatility of the global financial market, unlike during the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Wan Fayhsal asked if the government has any plans to peg the ringgit to a certain value as it did in 1999 following the Asian financial crisis.

The ringgit weakened to 4.7958 against the greenback last week, the lowest in more than 25 years. It had since climbed slightly to close at 4.7710 today. “For example, if the ringgit is pegged to the US dollar, we would have to raise interest rates in line with those in the US.Furthermore, Sim said that a huge amount of international reserves would be required in order to maintain a ringgit peg.

