Two major non-Muslim native-based parties to sign memorandum of understanding for Sabah election

KOTA KINABALU: Two major non-Muslim native-base parties are set to sign a memorandum of understanding on seats to be contested in the coming Sabah election, which is due next year.

PBS, led by Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, has handed over the reins of the party to his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam due to ill-health. In the 2020 Sabah elections, both parties fielded their own candidates who went up against GRS in certain constituencies.

