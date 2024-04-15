Machines Opens New Apple Premium Partner Store in Suria KLCC

Machines , one of the distributors of Apple products in Malaysia has opened their latest Apple Premium Partner store in Suria KLCC recently. This is the fifth location after opening at Pavillion KL, 1Utama, IOI City Mall and MidValley Megamall.
In addition, this outlet is located at lot 323 on Level 3, Suria KLCC. The Apple Premium Partner Machines store has been built spaciously to allow visitors to the store to move around easily. The store also comes with a special room to allow Machines to hold events such as workshops and demonstrations of Apple products to show how visitors can use these products efficiently.
Meanwhile, this outlet comes with Machines Warriors. In case you didn’t know, they are the staff that have been trained by Apple themselves to provide visitors with the information needed precisely for those interested in buying Apple products, regardless of whether they are individuals or company representatives who want to buy Apple products in bulk.
Moreover, you can expect a Machines Service Center where you can send their Apple products to be repaired by product repair experts. If the Suria KLCC is near your home, you might wanna pay a visit.What are your thoughts about this news? Stay tuned for more news and updates like this at TechNave!
