Thuram gives leaders Inter revenge on Lukaku as Napoli draw with Milan

Inter Milan’s French forward Marcus Thuram (right) celebrates with teammate Inter Milan’s Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez after scoring the team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AS Roma at San Siro Stadium, in Milan October 29, 2023.

The 26-year-old is repaying the faith Simone Inzaghi has shown in him with five goals and as many assists in all competitions alongside Lukaku’s former strike partner Lautaro Martinez.“We wanted to take three points and we did. I scored and I helped the team win,” said Thuram.

Inter meanwhile hit the woodwork at either end of the match through Hakan Calhanoglu and Carlos Augusto and should have been ahead by the time Dimarco finally found Thuram, who made no mistake and set off a wave of noise which reverberated around the San Siro.

Napoli are seven points behind Inter in fourth while third-placed Milan were left three behind their local rivals and wondering what could have been after two classic Olivier Giroud headed goals had the away side deservedly in front at the break.

"I'm a man, not a robot. I thought I could still help the team. That was his choice and I respect the coach... But I didn't want to leave the field." But they came flying out of the traps at the start of the second half and Politano made up for a horrendous miss in the opening period when in the 50th minute he skipped around debutant Marco Pellegrino and Theo Hernandez before smashing past Mike Maignan.