Inter reclaim Serie A top spot with win against Roma

Roma’s Diego Llorente duels for the ball with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez during their Serie A match. (AP pic)

MILAN: Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram struck late for a deserved 1-0 home win over AS Roma as they reclaimed Serie A’s top spot on Sunday. With nine minutes left Federico Dimarco made a run down the left before delivering a low cross into the box where Thuram outpaced his marker and calmly tapped the ball into the net.

Roma offered little aside from a second-half Bryan Cristante header that tested goalkeeper Yann Sommer, while the hosts struck the crossbar twice. Roma forward Romelu Lukaku made a return to San Siro after leaving Inter in the close season but had little impact as the home defence effectively marked him out of the game. headtopics.com

