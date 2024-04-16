Tensions in Middle East Expected to Drive Crude Oil Prices Higher

: Ongoing tensions in the Middle East , with the potential for further escalation, are poised to drive crude oil prices higher - a development that could significantly benefit net-exporting oil-producing countries, according to economists.

As of the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate crude traded at US$89.98 per barrel , with Moody’s projecting an additional US$5 per barrel to be added to the risk premium, potentially pushing oil prices into the range of US$90 to US$95 per barrel.

“Therefore, retail customers will also feel the increase in the price of more expensive oil regardless of whether it is RON 95 or RON 97,“ he said.

Middle East Tensions Crude Oil Prices Net-Exporting Countries Oil And Gas Sector

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US stocks close lower as Middle East tensions, Treasury yields weighNEW YORK, April 16 ― US stocks closed sharply lower yesterday, as an early lift from a strong retail sales report succumbed to a jump in Treasury yields and concerns about...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysia Urges Middle East Parties to Exercise Caution Amid TensionsMalaysia strongly urges all parties in the Middle East region to refrain and exercise great caution not to escalate the already tensed situation following Iran's attack on Israel.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

US troops head to Middle East amid Iran tensionsPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Troop reinforcements from Israel’s ally the United States headed to the region on Saturday, with fears of wider war growing more than six months into Israel’s battle against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Israeli defence chief says Washington visit to focus on maintaining ‘military superiority’ in Middle EastJERUSALEM, March 25 — Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday his visit to Washington this week would focus on maintaining Israel’s military superiority in the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for GazaFRANKFURT, March 24 — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is travelling to the Middle East today because not enough help is getting to Gaza and the Israeli government must...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Blinken to push for Gaza ceasefire on Middle East tripMANILA: US state secretary Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East this week, aiming to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and secure the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »