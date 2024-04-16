US Will Not Join Israel in Retaliatory Attacks on Iran

WASHINGTON: Pegawai Kanan Pentadbiran White House mengumumkan Amerika Syarikat tidak akan mengambil bahagian bersama Israel dalam sebarang serangan balas terhadap Iran.

Pegawai itu berkata, Presiden AS, Joe Biden malah menggesa Perdana Menteri Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu supaya’berfikir dengan lebih cermat dan strategik’ untuk melancarkan serangan balas. Pentadbiran Biden yakin Israel sudah ‘mendapat yang terbaik’ selepas Komander Kanan Tentera Iran terbunuh di bangunan konsulat Iran di Syria, 1 April lalu.

Jurucakap Keselamatan Negara AS, John Kirby berulang kali menjelaskan kepada Israel untuk mengelakkan konflik yang lebih meruncing.Bagaimanapun, pendirian itu mencetuskan kritikan daripada beberapa penggubal undang-undang AS. Wakil Republikan Ohio, Mike Turner membidas kenyataan Kirby mengenai mengelakkan konflik adalah ‘salah’.Penasihat Keselamatan Negara yang pernah berkhidmat semasa era pentadbiran Donald Trump, John Bolton berkata, AS perlu menyertai Israel jika memilih untuk melancarkan serangan balas terhadap program nuklear Iran.“Jika Israel bersedia, AS perlu berbangga menyertai mereka,” katanya. -BBC

US Israel Iran Retaliation White House Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu Conflict Criticism

