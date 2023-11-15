Super Mario RPG Remake Receives Positive Initial Reviews

Super Mario RPG was a revelation when it came to the SNES in 1996. A mashup of everyone’s favorite platforming plumber and the turn-based, stat-driven combat of a Final Fantasy game proved to be an enduring mix that spawned multiple spiritual successors. Does Nintendo’s remake of the retro gem on Switch do it justice? Initial reviews say yes, even if dated mechanics and some writing changes make it feel more conservative by the standards of 2023.

The Super Mario RPG remake gives a fresh 3D coat of paint and some new gameplay wrinkles to a game about Mario teaming up with friends and enemies to unravel the mystery of some magic stars that are messing things up across the Toadstool Kingdom and beyond. Light platforming and timed attacks during combat spice up the traditional turn-based encounters dungeon slog, with the seeds of the idiosyncratic humor that blossomed in the Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi series buried throughout. Pre-order Super Mario RPG: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop It sounds like all of this is more or less intac

