10 organisations and individuals honoured at Star Golden Hearts Award

In recognition of companies and individuals who have made an impact on society and the environment through their various initiatives, 10 organisations and individuals were honoured at the Star Golden Hearts Award (SGHA). The selection process began in June with nominations from the public, who voted for their charitable organisations and individuals. Through a panel of distinguished judges, 10 outstanding winners were chosen from a big pool of 731 nominations.

This year’s remarkable recipients – the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre, Lang Tengah Turtle Watch, The MareCet Research Organisation, Starfish Malaysia Foundation, PACOS Trust, The Asli Co., Kelab Alami, Buku Jalanan Chow Kit, Japson Wong and Graze Market – are dedicated to tackling a diverse range of issues. Their areas of impact encompass education for the underprivileged, wildlife conservation, sustainable waste recycling and improving the livelihoods of indigenous communities. Star Golden Hearts Award merupakan usaha bersama The Star dan Yayasan Gamuda untuk meraikan rakyat Malaysi

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.