Recent study reveals 5 typical worker profiles: detectives, networkers, road warriors, problem solvers, and expressionists. Personality tests can be a useful starting point for thinking about yourself and your behavior in the workplace. These days, there are all kinds of psychometric tests that enable employees to take stock of their strengths and skills.

These can be used to highlight the different professional personas that coexist in the workplace, helping them to work together more effectively. Professional messaging service Slack surveyed more than 15,000 office workers around the world to identify their behavioural competencies and the way they behave at work. It discovered that there are five typical worker profiles: detectives, road warriors, networkers, problem solvers, and expressionists. The most common profile is that of the detective, which accounted for 30% of survey respondents. Detectives are staff who know a lot about what’s going on in their company, and are constantly seeking to acquire new knowledge to better help their colleagues

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Different Worker Profiles Identified in Workplace SurveyA survey conducted by Slack reveals five typical worker profiles based on behavioral competencies and the way they behave at work.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Govt to study proposal to raise local white rice ceiling priceIPOH: The government will study the proposal to raise the ceiling price of local white rice (BPT), said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

FMTODAY: Study Finds Forests Could Store More Carbon with ProtectionA study estimates forests are storing 328 gigatons of carbon less than they would if untouched by human destruction. Professor Martin Lukac, a forester by trade, says forest restoration is the best climate change solution available today.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

HYPEMY: Pizza Hut Collabs With HK Restaurant Ser Wong Fun For New Snake Meat Soup PizzaPizza toppings can range from the typical pepperoni and mushrooms to the debatable ones like pineapple and olives - but how would you categorise exotic meats?

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Different Worker Profiles Identified in Workplace SurveyA survey conducted by Slack reveals five typical worker profiles based on behavioral competencies and the way they behave at work.

Source: malaymail | Read more »