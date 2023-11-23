RM1.39 billion in development expenditure financing not borrowings, says MoF

The RM1.39 billion in development expenditure (DE) financing in terms of loans were not borrowings made by the federal government to fund the entire DE for 2023, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF). It said the RM1.39 billion were loans used to implement development projects, such as the RM23.9 million loan to Felcra and RM150 million loan to Agrobank in 2023.

“The state government and statutory bodies involved will repay the loans to the federal government,” the ministry said in a written answer posted on the Parliament’s website today





