Perak floods: Number of evacuees rises to 373 this evening

Flood victims at Hilir Perak temporarily placed at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, October 31, 2023. Currently, a total of 373 people from 107 families are placed at four relief centres compared with 329 people from 94 families reported as of 8am today. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, Nov 1 — Another temporary relief centre was opened at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) hall in Langkap today, following the increase in the number of flood evacuees in the Hilir Perak district.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that as of 8 tonight, 41 people from 11 families from Kampung Batu 4, Batu 7, Batu 8 Changkat Jong and Lorong Sidang Osman were accommodated at the centre.

Currently, a total of 373 people from 107 families are placed at four relief centres compared with 329 people from 94 families reported as of 8am today. “Meanwhile, the number of people housed at the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall remained at 185 from 55 families while those accommodated at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak in Kerian also remained unchanged at 90 people from 22 families.“The number of evacuees housed at SK Alor Pongsu also remains unchanged at 57 people from 19 families,” it said in a statement.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong still recorded a dangerous level of 4.02 metres compared with the normal level of 2 metres.

“DID also reported that the water level of Sungai Raia in Keramat Pulai has also increased, close to the warning level at 44.81 metres compared with the normal level of 43 metres.“Apart from that, Sungai Kinta at the Weir Tanjung Tualang is also at warning level of 13.10 metres, exceeding the normal level of 10 metres,” it said.

