Agriculture and Food Security Ministry: Chicken prices, supply remain steady

The ministry in a Facebook post said its monitoring on the first day of the chicken price being floated saw prices ranging from RM7.39 to RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg). — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Surveys done by the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) in various areas in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and, Putrajaya today found no price hikes for chicken throughout the supply chain.

The ministry in a Facebook post said its monitoring on the first day of the chicken price being floated saw prices ranging from RM7.39 to RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg). “Consumers have various options in terms of selling prices and types of chicken available based on location and sales outlets. The supply is also stable and sufficient to meet their needs.

“The KPKM will continue to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) to maintain stable chicken supply and monitor reported price manipulation activities,” the post added.The ministry’s survey at Selangor Wholesale Market in Seri Kembangan showed chicken was priced at RM9.40 per kg with an additional cutting service of 50 sen. Meanwhile, at Econsave Kota Warisan in Sepang, standard chicken was sold at RM8.39 per kg.

A survey at Agrobazaar Kedai Rakyat (AKR) Sungai Merab showed super chicken was being sold at RM9.20 per kg. It said in Nilai, standard chicken was being sold at RM9.40 per kg at Pasar Awam Sementara Nilai, RM7.89 per kg at Giant Superstore Nilai, and RM7.39 per kg at Lotus’s Putra Nilai.Meanwhile, a survey in Putrajaya found super chicken being sold at RM7.99 per kg at Mydin Supermarket and RM9 per kg at Peladang Outlet Putrajaya.

