Ng Tze Yong has a chance to represent Malaysia in 2024 Thomas Cup

National men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong still has a chance to represent Malaysia in the 2024 Thomas Cup as he has enough time to get into fighting trim before the tournament opens on April 27. Ng, who underwent back surgery in February, has resumed training according to Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

National men's singles player Ng Tze Yong still has a chance to represent the country in the 2024 Thomas Cup as it is estimated he would...

National men's singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is set to miss out on making this Olympic Games debut in Paris, which is scheduled to be held from July 26...

National men's singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is set to miss out on making this Olympic Games debut in Paris, which is scheduled to be hel...

