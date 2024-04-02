Hyundai ends aluminium supply agreement with Indonesian firm after climate campaign

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia Tbk have ended an aluminium supply agreement after calls by a climate campaigner backed by K-pop fans not to procure supplies of the metal produced using coal power.

Hyundai Motor said in a statement on Tuesday that it had ended its non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adaro, a unit of Indonesia’s second-largest coal miner Adaro Energy Indonesia, at the end of 2023, adding that the companies had decided to explore other opportunities independently. Wito Krisnahadi, director of PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, also confirmed the companies had decided not to renew the agreement following its expiry

